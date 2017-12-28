VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Footage reveals massive damage done by building crane
28/12/17 - A huge building crane came down in Nieuwpoort, crashing into an apartment block. The situation is now under control, but the damage is enormous. The concrete blocks attached to the crane made their way through an apartment block.
This week's video news Thu 28/12/2017 - 10:41
- Do trucks respect speed limit on trunk roads? 28/12/17 - Our colleagues of Fans of Flanders wanted to find out whether (heavy) lorries are respecting the speed limit of 60 km/h on trunk roads, or big roads which don't belong to the motorway network. They came to the conclusion that this is not the case, though this is something which is really important.
