"Don't trust goods that are simply TOO cheap!"
27/12/17 - The association of small businesses, Unizo, is campaigning to ensure that people are not duped into buying cheap, but fake products!
This week's video news Wed 27/12/2017 - 15:05
- "Sublime" Nutcracker at Vorst Nationaal 27/12/17 - Franco Dragone of Cirque du Soleil fame and choreographer Giuliano Peparini have turned Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker into a new spectacle.
- "Don't trust goods that are simply TOO cheap!" 27/12/17 - The association of small businesses, Unizo, is campaigning to ensure that people are not duped into buying cheap, but fake products!
- "Belgian fireworks give a bigger BANG!" 26/12/17 - Ahead of New Year's Eve it's so busy in the six fireworks shops in Baarle Hertog, a Belgian enclave in the kingdom of the Netherlands. Most of the customers are Dutch. Belgian fireworks are cheaper, much more readily available and they give a louder bang!
- "97% of bombs hit their target!" 26/12/17 - The last four F16 fighter jets used to target the terrorist outfit IS in Iraq and Syria are back home in Limburg. Stationed in Jordan they carried out bombing missions as part of the international coalition against IS.
- GPs best placed to detect domestic violence 26/12/17 - Flemish GPs are being trained to recognise domestic violence more readily and provide greater help to victims.