VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

“97% of bombs hit their target!”

26/12/17 - The last four F16 fighter jets used to target the terrorist outfit IS in Iraq and Syria are back home in Limburg. Stationed in Jordan they carried out bombing missions as part of the international coalition against IS.

This week's video news Tue 26/12/2017 - 15:11
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >