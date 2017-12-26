“Belgian fireworks give a bigger BANG!”

26/12/17 - Ahead of New Year’s Eve it’s so busy in the six fireworks shops in Baarle Hertog, a Belgian enclave in the kingdom of the Netherlands. Most of the customers are Dutch. Belgian fireworks are cheaper, much more readily available and they give a louder bang!

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

“Belgian fireworks give a bigger BANG!”

26/12/17 - Ahead of New Year’s Eve it’s so busy in the six fireworks shops in Baarle Hertog, a Belgian enclave in the kingdom of the Netherlands. Most of the customers are Dutch. Belgian fireworks are cheaper, much more readily available and they give a louder bang!