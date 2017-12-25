Flemings have fun raising cash for fundraiser

It’s Christmas for the troops in Brussels!

25/12/17 - Christmas or no, sensitive potential targets need to be guarded by our security forces. Since the Paris attacks Belgian soldiers have played a major role in guaranteeing our safety. But even during Operation Homeland there is time for soldiers to enjoy a Christmas feast!

