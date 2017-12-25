VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Flemings have fun raising cash for fundraiser

25/12/17 - VRT’s Christmas fundraiser is a tremendous success. Over 10 million euros has been raised for Music For Life during the Warmest Week. See how Flemings made an effort and had fun at the same time raising cash for charity!

Mon 25/12/2017
