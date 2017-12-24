VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Churches bursting with expats
24/12/17 – Since 2004 19 new foreign language congregations have been established across Flanders. Many of the faithful hail from Africa, Eastern Europe or Latin America and prefer a service in their own language.
This week's video news Sun 24/12/2017 - 15:28
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Churches bursting with expats 24/12/17 – Since 2004 19 new foreign language congregations have been established across Flanders. Many of the faithful hail from Africa, Eastern Europe or Latin America and prefer a service in their own language. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Churches bursting with expats 24/12/17 – Since 2004 19 new foreign language congregations have been established across Flanders. Many of the faithful hail from Africa, Eastern Europe or Latin America and prefer a service in their own language.
- “Belgians didn’t pose a threat!” 24/12/17 – The two Belgians arrested as they attempted to visit the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem have been freed. They appeared before a magistrate who throw out charges of aggressive behaviour towards a police officer. Nick Kaufman is their lawyer. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? “Belgians didn’t pose a threat!” 24/12/17 – The two Belgians arrested as they attempted to visit the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem have been freed. They appeared before a magistrate who throw out charges of aggressive behaviour towards a police officer. Nick Kaufman is their lawyer.
- King Filip goes German 24/12/17 – On the Eve of Christmas King Filip addressed the people of Belgium. The king urged us all to look at the world with amazement. The king also proved he was a polyglot addressing his countrymen in all three national languages: Dutch, French and German! VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? King Filip goes German 24/12/17 – On the Eve of Christmas King Filip addressed the people of Belgium. The king urged us all to look at the world with amazement. The king also proved he was a polyglot addressing his countrymen in all three national languages: Dutch, French and German!
- It wouldn’t be Christmas without the Yule Log! 23/12/17 - The yule log cake rules supreme in Flanders. Laid end to end the Flemish plan to eat over 50 miles of yule log this Christmas. Flemish bakers are kept busy. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? It wouldn’t be Christmas without the Yule Log! 23/12/17 - The yule log cake rules supreme in Flanders. Laid end to end the Flemish plan to eat over 50 miles of yule log this Christmas. Flemish bakers are kept busy.
- Scala thrill at VRT Christmas fundraiser 'Warmest Week' 23/12/17 - The annual VRT fundraiser ‘The Warmest Week’ is in full swing. The female choral group Scala performed for charity in Lier raising 20,000 euros. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Scala thrill at VRT Christmas fundraiser 'Warmest Week' 23/12/17 - The annual VRT fundraiser ‘The Warmest Week’ is in full swing. The female choral group Scala performed for charity in Lier raising 20,000 euros.