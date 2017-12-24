VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
“Belgians didn’t pose a threat!”

24/12/17 – The two Belgians arrested as they attempted to visit the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem have been freed. They appeared before a magistrate who throw out charges of aggressive behaviour towards a police officer. Nick Kaufman is their lawyer.

