“Belgians didn’t pose a threat!”

Churches bursting with expats

24/12/17 – Since 2004 19 new foreign language congregations have been established across Flanders. Many of the faithful hail from Africa, Eastern Europe or Latin America and prefer a service in their own language.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Churches bursting with expats

24/12/17 – Since 2004 19 new foreign language congregations have been established across Flanders. Many of the faithful hail from Africa, Eastern Europe or Latin America and prefer a service in their own language.