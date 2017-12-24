VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

King Filip goes German

24/12/17 – On the Eve of Christmas King Filip addressed the people of Belgium. The king urged us all to look at the world with amazement. The king also proved he was a polyglot addressing his countrymen in all three national languages: Dutch, French and German!

Read more: "Dare to be amazed!" says King Filip in Christmas address
This week's video news Sun 24/12/2017 - 14:11
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >