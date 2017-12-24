VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Scala thrill at VRT Christmas fundraiser 'Warmest Week'

23/12/17 - The annual VRT fundraiser ‘The Warmest Week’ is in full swing. The female choral group Scala performed for charity in Lier raising 20,000 euros.

