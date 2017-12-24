VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Scala thrill at VRT Christmas fundraiser 'Warmest Week'
23/12/17 - The annual VRT fundraiser ‘The Warmest Week’ is in full swing. The female choral group Scala performed for charity in Lier raising 20,000 euros.
This week's video news Sat 23/12/2017 - 15:31
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- It wouldn’t be Christmas without the Yule Log! 23/12/17 - The yule log cake rules supreme in Flanders. Laid end to end the Flemish plan to eat over 50 miles of yule log this Christmas. Flemish bakers are kept busy. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? It wouldn’t be Christmas without the Yule Log! 23/12/17 - The yule log cake rules supreme in Flanders. Laid end to end the Flemish plan to eat over 50 miles of yule log this Christmas. Flemish bakers are kept busy.
- Scala thrill at VRT Christmas fundraiser 'Warmest Week' 23/12/17 - The annual VRT fundraiser ‘The Warmest Week’ is in full swing. The female choral group Scala performed for charity in Lier raising 20,000 euros. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Scala thrill at VRT Christmas fundraiser 'Warmest Week' 23/12/17 - The annual VRT fundraiser ‘The Warmest Week’ is in full swing. The female choral group Scala performed for charity in Lier raising 20,000 euros.
- Ram raiders attack Ghent Media Markt Ram raiders were at work at a branch of the German electrical chain Media Markt in Ghent (East Flanders) on Thursday night. They took a range of electrical goods from the store. The thieves set fire to car they used in the ram raid. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Ram raiders attack Ghent Media Markt Ram raiders were at work at a branch of the German electrical chain Media Markt in Ghent (East Flanders) on Thursday night. They took a range of electrical goods from the store. The thieves set fire to car they used in the ram raid.
- "The calm has returned to Brussels" 21/12/17 - Freelance EU correspondent James Kanter looks back on 2017: the Catalan 'escape' of Puigdemont to Belgium, the year after the terrorist attacks, and the role of the hipsters in Brussels. And what would he wish for the next year? "More bike lanes in Brussels!" (courtesy Fans of Flanders) VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? "The calm has returned to Brussels" 21/12/17 - Freelance EU correspondent James Kanter looks back on 2017: the Catalan 'escape' of Puigdemont to Belgium, the year after the terrorist attacks, and the role of the hipsters in Brussels. And what would he wish for the next year? "More bike lanes in Brussels!" (courtesy Fans of Flanders)
- Dead girl's parents don't understand how driver was allowed on the road again 18/12/17 - Two years ago Saar was run over and killed while she was crossing the road with her bike. The 33 year old driver, who was drunk, sped off. He was first given a suspended sentence though a higher court also imposed a ten year driving ban. Saar’s parents seized a ceremony of remembrance to voice their anger about the fact that this driver used a friend’s car and committed a second hit and run before he was banned from driving. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Dead girl's parents don't understand how driver was allowed on the road again 18/12/17 - Two years ago Saar was run over and killed while she was crossing the road with her bike. The 33 year old driver, who was drunk, sped off. He was first given a suspended sentence though a higher court also imposed a ten year driving ban. Saar’s parents seized a ceremony of remembrance to voice their anger about the fact that this driver used a friend’s car and committed a second hit and run before he was banned from driving.