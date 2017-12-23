VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Ram raiders attack Ghent Media Markt

Ram raiders were at work at a branch of the German electrical chain Media Markt in Ghent (East Flanders) on Thursday night. They took a range of electrical goods from the store. The thieves set fire to car they used in the ram raid.

Fri 22/12/2017
