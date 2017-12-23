VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
"The calm has returned to Brussels"

21/12/17 - Freelance EU correspondent James Kanter looks back on 2017: the Catalan 'escape' of Puigdemont to Belgium, the year after the terrorist attacks, and the role of the hipsters in Brussels. And what would he wish for the next year? "More bike lanes in Brussels!" (courtesy Fans of Flanders)

