Dead girl's parents don't understand how driver was allowed on the road again
18/12/17 - Two years ago Saar was run over and killed while she was crossing the road with her bike. The 33 year old driver, who was drunk, sped off. He was first given a suspended sentence though a higher court also imposed a ten year driving ban. Saar’s parents seized a ceremony of remembrance to voice their anger about the fact that this driver used a friend’s car and committed a second hit and run before he was banned from driving.
- Dead girl's parents don't understand how driver was allowed on the road again 18/12/17 - Two years ago Saar was run over and killed while she was crossing the road with her bike. The 33 year old driver, who was drunk, sped off. He was first given a suspended sentence though a higher court also imposed a ten year driving ban. Saar's parents seized a ceremony of remembrance to voice their anger about the fact that this driver used a friend's car and committed a second hit and run before he was banned from driving.
- "Have a safe journey this Christmas!" This Christmas rail track operator Infrabel is urging drivers to show extra caution at unguarded level crossings in the port of Antwerp.
- Wood stoves are bad for your health Wood stoves may seem cosy, but they are bad for you. Particulate matter emissions are too high, especially indoors.
- VIDEO: car enters chip shop in Zottegem 17/12/17 - Customers of the chip shop 't Friethuisje in Zottegem (East Flanders) had a major scare when a car suddenly drove into the place. The owner had forgotten to pull the hand brake, owner Stefan De Coster told VRT NWS. "If it had happened 30 minutes earlier, it would have been a disaster, because then it was really crowded." The incident took place Friday around 10 p.m. The damage has been estimated at around 8,000 euros. It's the second time an incident like this happened at the "frietkot".
- Ostend visitors can experience Christmas light tunnel 16/12/18 - The city of Ostend has presented a new winter programme which includes an enormous light tunnel. The construction in the Adolf Buylstraat is 180 metres long and boasts 230,000 lights. The show takes place four times per evening, and runs until 14 January.