VRT
VIDEO: car enters chip shop in Zottegem

17/12/17 - Customers of the chip shop 't Friethuisje in Zottegem (East Flanders) had a major scare when a car suddenly drove into the place. The owner had forgotten to pull the hand brake, owner Stefan De Coster told VRT NWS. "If it had happened 30 minutes earlier, it would have been a disaster, because then it was really crowded." The incident took place Friday around 10 p.m. The damage has been estimated at around 8,000 euros. It's the second time an incident like this happened at the "frietkot".

