VIDEO: car enters chip shop in Zottegem

Dead girl's parents don't understand how driver was allowed on the road again

18/12/17 - Two years ago Saar was run over and killed while she was crossing the road with her bike. The 33 year old driver, who was drunk, sped off. He was first given a suspended sentence though a higher court also imposed a ten year driving ban. Saar’s parents seized a ceremony of remembrance to voice their anger about the fact that this driver used a friend’s car and committed a second hit and run before he was banned from driving.

