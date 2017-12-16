VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Ostend visitors can experience Christmas light tunnel

16/12/18 - The city of Ostend has presented a new winter programme which includes an enormous light tunnel. The construction in the Adolf Buylstraat is 180 metres long and boasts 230,000 lights. The show takes place four times per evening, and runs until 14 January.

