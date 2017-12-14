VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Too many Flemings don’t have a ‘workable’ job!

14/12/17 - Only 51% of Flemings have a ‘workable’ job. The goal is 60%. A ‘workable’ job means not too much stress, room for training and a good balance between your private life and your work.

