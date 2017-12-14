VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Too many Flemings don’t have a ‘workable’ job!
14/12/17 - Only 51% of Flemings have a ‘workable’ job. The goal is 60%. A ‘workable’ job means not too much stress, room for training and a good balance between your private life and your work.
HOW DOES FLANDERS COPE WITH SNOW? It's the most wonderful time of the year! Every time we hope for a white Christmas and some fun in the snow. But are we Flemish really that prepared when our landscape turns into a winter wonderland?
High hopes flooding of Bruges can be avoided 14/12/17 – The recent bad weather means the level of our waterways is dangerously high. In Beernem the weir is being kept closed to prevent flooding in the fair city of Bruges.
Too many Flemings don't have a 'workable' job! 14/12/17 - Only 51% of Flemings have a 'workable' job. The goal is 60%. A 'workable' job means not too much stress, room for training and a good balance between your private life and your work.
Brussels riots? Somebody will be in charge! 13/12/17 - The justice and home ministers have held talks with the mayors of the 19 Brussels boroughs in the aftermath of the Brussels riots. Police efforts lacked co-ordination because no sole single person was in charge. This will now change.
Snow? Work-from-home alert! 13/12/17 - Many struggled to get to work through the snow on Monday. The Met Office is now proposing a working-from-home alert that would allow employers to tell their staff to work from home.