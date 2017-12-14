VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Snow? Work-from-home alert!

13/12/17 - Many struggled to get to work through the snow on Monday. The Met Office is now proposing a working-from-home alert that would allow employers to tell their staff to work from home.

This week's video news Wed 13/12/2017 - 15:17
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >