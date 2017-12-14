VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Snow? Work-from-home alert!
13/12/17 - Many struggled to get to work through the snow on Monday. The Met Office is now proposing a working-from-home alert that would allow employers to tell their staff to work from home.
This week's video news Wed 13/12/2017 - 15:17
- Brussels riots? Somebody will be in charge! 13/12/17 - The justice and home ministers have held talks with the mayors of the 19 Brussels boroughs in the aftermath of the Brussels riots. Police efforts lacked co-ordination because no sole single person was in charge. This will now change.
- Snow? Work-from-home alert! 13/12/17 - Many struggled to get to work through the snow on Monday. The Met Office is now proposing a working-from-home alert that would allow employers to tell their staff to work from home.
- "Too much traffic on the roads to clear the snow" 11/12/17 - Flanders isn't used to heavy snowfall like on Monday. Many drivers set out to brave the elements. Veva Daniels of the Roads Agency explains that snowploughs had to wait until there were less vehicles on the road before clearing the snow.
- Snow turns roads into skating rings 11/12/17 – The heavy snowfall in Flanders made driving hazardous all practically all roads in northern Belgium on Monday.
- One-fits-all IT system for Flemish libraries From 2012 all Flemish libraries will use the same computer system. Currently libraries use either their own system or separate local or provincial IT systems.