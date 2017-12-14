Brussels riots? Somebody will be in charge!

13/12/17 - The justice and home ministers have held talks with the mayors of the 19 Brussels boroughs in the aftermath of the Brussels riots. Police efforts lacked co-ordination because no sole single person was in charge. This will now change.

