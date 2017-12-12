VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Snow turns roads into skating rings
11/12/17 – The heavy snowfall in Flanders made driving hazardous all practically all roads in northern Belgium on Monday.
This week's video news Mon 11/12/2017 - 14:20
