Snow turns roads into skating rings

“Too much traffic on the roads to clear the snow”

11/12/17 - Flanders isn’t used to heavy snowfall like on Monday. Many drivers set out to brave the elements. Veva Daniels of the Roads Agency explains that snowploughs had to wait until there were less vehicles on the road before clearing the snow.

