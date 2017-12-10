VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Fire at primary school
Fire broke out at the Sint-Jan Berchmans-College school in Mol in Antwerp Province on Saturday evening. The fire started at around 11pm in a corridor that connects two buildings at the school's primary school.
One-fits-all IT system for Flemish libraries From 2012 all Flemish libraries will use the same computer system. Currently libraries use either their own system or separate local or provincial IT systems.
Fire at primary school Fire broke out at the Sint-Jan Berchmans-College school in Mol in Antwerp Province on Saturday evening. The fire started at around 11pm in a corridor that connects two buildings at the school's primary school.
Let it snow! It has been snowing in a large portion of our region for most of Sunday morning. Readers of our sister site vrtnws.be and the VRT's correspondents have been sending in footage of a morning during which Flanders was transformed into a winter wonderland.
Brussels clamps down on bike-share services The Brussels Regional Government has ruled that companies that offer bike-share services in Brussels will have to ensure that their cycles don't get in the way. Since September a number of companies have been offering shared bikes that you can just leave behind where you want. This had led to dozens of bikes being left behind in the same place blocking pavements and obstructing entrances.
WHAT'S WITH DIET COKE AND STARRED RESTAURANTS IN THE CITY OF ANTWERP? 7/12/17 - The Flemish city of Antwerp is the scene of some serious political turmoil. At the core of it is a starred restaurant, diet coke and an assumed real estate scandal. Enough ingredients to wreak havoc ten month before local elections are being held.