Let it snow!

Brussels clamps down on bike-share services

The Brussels Regional Government has ruled that companies that offer bike-share services in Brussels will have to ensure that their cycles don’t get in the way. Since September a number of companies have been offering shared bikes that you can just leave behind where you want. This had led to dozens of bikes being left behind in the same place blocking pavements and obstructing entrances.

