Brussels clamps down on bike-share services
The Brussels Regional Government has ruled that companies that offer bike-share services in Brussels will have to ensure that their cycles don’t get in the way. Since September a number of companies have been offering shared bikes that you can just leave behind where you want. This had led to dozens of bikes being left behind in the same place blocking pavements and obstructing entrances.
This week's video news Sat 09/12/2017 - 17:45
- Brussels clamps down on bike-share services The Brussels Regional Government has ruled that companies that offer bike-share services in Brussels will have to ensure that their cycles don't get in the way. Since September a number of companies have been offering shared bikes that you can just leave behind where you want. This had led to dozens of bikes being left behind in the same place blocking pavements and obstructing entrances.
- WHAT'S WITH DIET COKE AND STARRED RESTAURANTS IN THE CITY OF ANTWERP? 7/12/17 - The Flemish city of Antwerp is the scene of some serious political turmoil. At the core of it is a starred restaurant, diet coke and an assumed real estate scandal. Enough ingredients to wreak havoc ten month before local elections are being held.
- Bpost hiring 1,000 workers 7/12/17 - Because more and more Belgians are purchasing online Bpost experts to process and deliver twice as many parcels this Christmas.
- Road deaths hit new record 7/12/17 - The number of road deaths has fallen to an all-time low. During the first nine months of the year 363 people were killed
- "New York is the example" says justice minister 6/12/17 - Belgian justice minister Koen Geens has visited the New York police department to see how it operates. New York is an example for Brussels says Mr Geens: one police chief is responsible for the entire city.