WHAT’S WITH DIET COKE AND STARRED RESTAURANTS IN THE CITY OF ANTWERP?
7/12/17 - The Flemish city of Antwerp is the scene of some serious political turmoil. At the core of it is a starred restaurant, diet coke and an assumed real estate scandal. Enough ingredients to wreak havoc ten month before local elections are being held.
This week's video news Thu 07/12/2017 - 15:07
WHAT'S WITH DIET COKE AND STARRED RESTAURANTS IN THE CITY OF ANTWERP? 7/12/17 - The Flemish city of Antwerp is the scene of some serious political turmoil. At the core of it is a starred restaurant, diet coke and an assumed real estate scandal. Enough ingredients to wreak havoc ten month before local elections are being held.
Bpost hiring 1,000 workers 7/12/17 - Because more and more Belgians are purchasing online Bpost experts to process and deliver twice as many parcels this Christmas.
Road deaths hit new record 7/12/17 - The number of road deaths has fallen to an all-time low. During the first nine months of the year 363 people were killed
"New York is the example" says justice minister 6/12/17 - Belgian justice minister Koen Geens has visited the New York police department to see how it operates. New York is an example for Brussels says Mr Geens: one police chief is responsible for the entire city.
Saint Nicholas "has been" 6/12/17 - This is the day: 6 December, the day that Saint Nicholas rewards good children. Once again Saint Nicholas and his helpers have visited all the good children of Flanders.