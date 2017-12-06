Genk city hall gets slide!

“New York is the example” says justice minister

6/12/17 - Belgian justice minister Koen Geens has visited the New York police department to see how it operates. New York is an example for Brussels says Mr Geens: one police chief is responsible for the entire city.

