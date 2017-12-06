VRT ???media.video.type.???

Genk city hall gets slide!

6/12/17 - On the occasion of Saint Nicholas the good people of Genk received a special present. The city’s given its inhabitants a slide that allows you to exit city hall. The slide is an idea of children made during a consultation about making Genk more child friendly.

