Genk city hall gets slide!
6/12/17 - On the occasion of Saint Nicholas the good people of Genk received a special present. The city’s given its inhabitants a slide that allows you to exit city hall. The slide is an idea of children made during a consultation about making Genk more child friendly.
"New York is the example" says justice minister 6/12/17 - Belgian justice minister Koen Geens has visited the New York police department to see how it operates. New York is an example for Brussels says Mr Geens: one police chief is responsible for the entire city.
Saint Nicholas "has been" 6/12/17 - This is the day: 6 December, the day that Saint Nicholas rewards good children. Once again Saint Nicholas and his helpers have visited all the good children of Flanders.
Belgians less vain than we thought 4/12/17 - Starting today a vanity number plate will only set you back a thousand euros. In 2015 the price was doubled in an attempt to raise more cash, but Belgians proved to be less vain than thought and fewer were sold.
Jewish museum attack: police officer acquitted 4/12/17 - The Brussels appeal court has quashed the conviction of a police officer accused of waiting too long before passing on a tip in connection with the terrorist attack on the Jewish Museum in Brussels.
Getting hold of subsistence benefit depends on where you live 4/12/17 - Researchers at Antwerp University have discovered that it's easier to get hold of subsistence benefit in smaller towns than in big cities. The researchers call for monies to combat poverty to be properly targeted and for conditions to be set on their release.