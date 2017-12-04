VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Getting hold of subsistence benefit depends on where you live
4/12/17 - Researchers at Antwerp University have discovered that it’s easier to get hold of subsistence benefit in smaller towns than in big cities. The researchers call for monies to combat poverty to be properly targeted and for conditions to be set on their release.
Belgians less vain than we thought 4/12/17 - Starting today a vanity number plate will only set you back a thousand euros. In 2015 the price was doubled in an attempt to raise more cash, but Belgians proved to be less vain than thought and fewer were sold.
Jewish museum attack: police officer acquitted 4/12/17 - The Brussels appeal court has quashed the conviction of a police officer accused of waiting too long before passing on a tip in connection with the terrorist attack on the Jewish Museum in Brussels.
Getting hold of subsistence benefit depends on where you live 4/12/17 - Researchers at Antwerp University have discovered that it's easier to get hold of subsistence benefit in smaller towns than in big cities. The researchers call for monies to combat poverty to be properly targeted and for conditions to be set on their release.
Sweden wins European Poetry Slam Championship Poetry with a lot of show and audience interaction that was the watchword at Saturday evening's European Poetry Slam competition in Brussels. The Swedish candidate was voted the best of the 22 competitors from across the EU.
"Beer giant abusing dominant position" 30/11/17 - The European commission has accused brewing conglomerate AB InBev of abusing its dominant position on the Belgian market and of forcing up prices.