Getting hold of subsistence benefit depends on where you live

4/12/17 - Researchers at Antwerp University have discovered that it’s easier to get hold of subsistence benefit in smaller towns than in big cities. The researchers call for monies to combat poverty to be properly targeted and for conditions to be set on their release.

4/12/17
