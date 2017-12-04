VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Belgians less vain than we thought

4/12/17 - Starting today a vanity number plate will only set you back a thousand euros. In 2015 the price was doubled in an attempt to raise more cash, but Belgians proved to be less vain than thought and fewer were sold.

4/12/17
