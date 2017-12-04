VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Jewish museum attack: police officer acquitted

4/12/17 - The Brussels appeal court has quashed the conviction of a police officer accused of waiting too long before passing on a tip in connection with the terrorist attack on the Jewish Museum in Brussels.

