Jewish museum attack: police officer acquitted

Belgians less vain than we thought

4/12/17 - Starting today a vanity number plate will only set you back a thousand euros. In 2015 the price was doubled in an attempt to raise more cash, but Belgians proved to be less vain than thought and fewer were sold.

