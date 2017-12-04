Sweden wins European Poetry Slam Championship

Poetry with a lot of show and audience interaction that was the watchword at Saturday evening’s European Poetry Slam competition in Brussels. The Swedish candidate was voted the best of the 22 competitors from across the EU.

