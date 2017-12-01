VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Loads of drivers caught using red diesel

30/11/17 - Belgian customs have caught twice as many drivers using red diesel. Red diesel is meant to be used in farm equipment and is banned in cars as it’s cheaper as the price takes account of a lower rate of duty.

