VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
WHAT’S WITH ALL THE RIOTS IN BRUSSELS?
Lately Brussels was spooked by rioting youngsters. Fans of Flanders puts everything in perspective and wonders if Minister Jambon’ s policy of more repression is the right way to go …
This week's video news Thu 30/11/2017 - 14:41
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- "Beer giant abusing dominant position" 30/11/17 - The European commission has accused brewing conglomerate AB InBev of abusing its dominant position on the Belgian market and of forcing up prices. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? "Beer giant abusing dominant position" 30/11/17 - The European commission has accused brewing conglomerate AB InBev of abusing its dominant position on the Belgian market and of forcing up prices.
- Loads of drivers caught using red diesel 30/11/17 - Belgian customs have caught twice as many drivers using red diesel. Red diesel is meant to be used in farm equipment and is banned in cars as it’s cheaper as the price takes account of a lower rate of duty. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Loads of drivers caught using red diesel 30/11/17 - Belgian customs have caught twice as many drivers using red diesel. Red diesel is meant to be used in farm equipment and is banned in cars as it’s cheaper as the price takes account of a lower rate of duty.
- WHAT’S WITH ALL THE RIOTS IN BRUSSELS? Lately Brussels was spooked by rioting youngsters. Fans of Flanders puts everything in perspective and wonders if Minister Jambon’ s policy of more repression is the right way to go … VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? WHAT’S WITH ALL THE RIOTS IN BRUSSELS? Lately Brussels was spooked by rioting youngsters. Fans of Flanders puts everything in perspective and wonders if Minister Jambon’ s policy of more repression is the right way to go …
- Police raids target illegal arms trafficking 29/11/17 – Federal police raided a score of properties across Belgium this morning in their search for illegal weapons and illegal arms trafficking. Detectives are looking for weapons purchased via the internet in Slovakia. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Police raids target illegal arms trafficking 29/11/17 – Federal police raided a score of properties across Belgium this morning in their search for illegal weapons and illegal arms trafficking. Detectives are looking for weapons purchased via the internet in Slovakia.
- Cows bring rail services to a halt 29/11/17 – Rail passengers on the Antwerp-Ghent run were in for disruption this morning after a train crashed into three cows killing the outright! VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Cows bring rail services to a halt 29/11/17 – Rail passengers on the Antwerp-Ghent run were in for disruption this morning after a train crashed into three cows killing the outright!