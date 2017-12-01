VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
WHAT’S WITH ALL THE RIOTS IN BRUSSELS?

Lately Brussels was spooked by rioting youngsters. Fans of Flanders puts everything in perspective and wonders if Minister Jambon’ s policy of more repression is the right way to go …

This week's video news Thu 30/11/2017 - 14:41
