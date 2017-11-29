VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
This week's video news Wed 29/11/2017 - 15:20
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
Police raids target illegal arms trafficking

29/11/17 – Federal police raided a score of properties across Belgium this morning in their search for illegal weapons and illegal arms trafficking. Detectives are looking for weapons purchased via the internet in Slovakia.
Cows bring rail services to a halt

29/11/17 – Rail passengers on the Antwerp-Ghent run were in for disruption this morning after a train crashed into three cows killing the outright!
Police promise massive anti-drink-drive checks this December

29/11/17 - This week police are launching the annual anti-drink-driving campaign to coincide with the festive season. Bobs, designated sober drivers, are needed, especially as the police have the ambitious target of carrying out 300,000 checks.
Menin Gate lions on their way home

Two stone lion's that came from the other side of the world to adorn the Menin Gate in the West Flemish town of Ieper are on their way back to Australia. The Australian War Memorial's Brian Dawson told VRT News that it was always the intention that the lions should return Down Under after Armistice Day.
Another set-back for the Euro Stadium

The likelihood that the new Euro Stadium will be completed before the European Football Championships in 2020 has become yet smaller. The Flemish Transport and Public Works Department has advised against approving the planning application for the stadium. This follows previous negative advice regarding the stadium given by the municipal council in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Grimbergen, where the developers hope to build the stadium.