Police promise massive anti-drink-drive checks this December

Menin Gate lions on their way home

Two stone lion’s that came from the other side of the world to adorn the Menin Gate in the West Flemish town of Ieper are on their way back to Australia. The Australian War Memorial’s Brian Dawson told VRT News that it was always the intention that the lions should return Down Under after Armistice Day.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Menin Gate lions on their way home

Two stone lion’s that came from the other side of the world to adorn the Menin Gate in the West Flemish town of Ieper are on their way back to Australia. The Australian War Memorial’s Brian Dawson told VRT News that it was always the intention that the lions should return Down Under after Armistice Day.