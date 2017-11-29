VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Police promise massive anti-drink-drive checks this December

29/11/17 - This week police are launching the annual anti-drink-driving campaign to coincide with the festive season. Bobs, designated sober drivers, are needed, especially as the police have the ambitious target of carrying out 300,000 checks.

