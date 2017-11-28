VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Another set-back for the Euro Stadium
The likelihood that the new Euro Stadium will be completed before the European Football Championships in 2020 has become yet smaller. The Flemish Transport and Public Works Department has advised against approving the planning application for the stadium. This follows previous negative advice regarding the stadium given by the municipal council in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Grimbergen, where the developers hope to build the stadium.
- Menin Gate lions on their way home Two stone lion's that came from the other side of the world to adorn the Menin Gate in the West Flemish town of Ieper are on their way back to Australia. The Australian War Memorial's Brian Dawson told VRT News that it was always the intention that the lions should return Down Under after Armistice Day.
- Another set-back for the Euro Stadium The likelihood that the new Euro Stadium will be completed before the European Football Championships in 2020 has become yet smaller. The Flemish Transport and Public Works Department has advised against approving the planning application for the stadium. This follows previous negative advice regarding the stadium given by the municipal council in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Grimbergen, where the developers hope to build the stadium.
- Stricter checks on Antwerp jewellers From next year jewellers' shops in Antwerp will be subject to more stringent checks. They will be obliged to provide their customers with a certificate giving them a detailed description of the jewel they have bought. The City of Antwerp hopes that the measures will prevent the sale of stolen jewellery.
- The Customs' new weapon in the fight against contraband The customs at Belgium's biggest airport have a new mobile scanner that will speed up the checks they carry out on aircraft. The scanner has been installed in a van and should allow the customs to check an entire plane for drugs, contraband and explosives in just 10 minutes.
- Home minister pledges to deal with 'orchestrated riots' 26/11/17 - Jan Jambon has spoken of his conviction that the Brussels riots are being organised by a network. He says the police were well prepared this time and he is determined to dismantle the network.