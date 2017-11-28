VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Another set-back for the Euro Stadium

The likelihood that the new Euro Stadium will be completed before the European Football Championships in 2020 has become yet smaller. The Flemish Transport and Public Works Department has advised against approving the planning application for the stadium. This follows previous negative advice regarding the stadium given by the municipal council in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Grimbergen, where the developers hope to build the stadium.

