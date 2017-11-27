VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Stricter checks on Antwerp jewellers
From next year jewellers’ shops in Antwerp will be subject to more stringent checks. They will be obliged to provide their customers with a certificate giving them a detailed description of the jewel they have bought. The City of Antwerp hopes that the measures will prevent the sale of stolen jewellery.
- Stricter checks on Antwerp jewellers From next year jewellers' shops in Antwerp will be subject to more stringent checks. They will be obliged to provide their customers with a certificate giving them a detailed description of the jewel they have bought. The City of Antwerp hopes that the measures will prevent the sale of stolen jewellery.
- The Customs' new weapon in the fight against contraband The customs at Belgium's biggest airport have a new mobile scanner that will speed up the checks they carry out on aircraft. The scanner has been installed in a van and should allow the customs to check an entire plane for drugs, contraband and explosives in just 10 minutes.
- Home minister pledges to deal with 'orchestrated riots' 26/11/17 - Jan Jambon has spoken of his conviction that the Brussels riots are being organised by a network. He says the police were well prepared this time and he is determined to dismantle the network.
- Riot leaves trail of devastation 26/11/17 - Saturday evening's fresh riots started following a demonstration outside the Courts of Justice targeting slavery in Libya. A small group of protesters moved on from the demo and headed for the upmarket Louizalaan where they left a trail of devastation.
- Tango virus has Flanders in its grip 25/11/17 - Argentinian couple Monik and Dante are touring Flanders with Aires de tango, an exciting performance in which they combine their own dancing with on screen projections.