Stricter checks on Antwerp jewellers

The Customs' new weapon in the fight against contraband

The customs at Belgium’s biggest airport have a new mobile scanner that will speed up the checks they carry out on aircraft. The scanner has been installed in a van and should allow the customs to check an entire plane for drugs, contraband and explosives in just 10 minutes.

