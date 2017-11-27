VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Stricter checks on Antwerp jewellers

From next year jewellers’ shops in Antwerp will be subject to more stringent checks. They will be obliged to provide their customers with a certificate giving them a detailed description of the jewel they have bought. The City of Antwerp hopes that the measures will prevent the sale of stolen jewellery.

This week's video news Mon 27/11/2017 - 17:34
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >