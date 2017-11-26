VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Riot leaves trail of devastation
26/11/17 - Saturday evening's fresh riots started following a demonstration outside the Courts of Justice targeting slavery in Libya. A small group of protesters moved on from the demo and headed for the upmarket Louizalaan where they left a trail of devastation. Brussels police are urging members of the public to come forward with any pictures they may have taken. Police hope this will help them to identify the culprits and bring them to justice.
This week's video news Sun 26/11/2017 - 10:48
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Home minister pledges to deal with 'orchestrated riots' 26/11/17 - Jan Jambon has spoken of his conviction that the Brussels riots are being organised by a network. He says the police were well prepared this time and he is determined to dismantle the network. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Home minister pledges to deal with 'orchestrated riots' 26/11/17 - Jan Jambon has spoken of his conviction that the Brussels riots are being organised by a network. He says the police were well prepared this time and he is determined to dismantle the network.
- Riot leaves trail of devastation 26/11/17 - Saturday evening's fresh riots started following a demonstration outside the Courts of Justice targeting slavery in Libya. A small group of protesters moved on from the demo and headed for the upmarket Louizalaan where they left a trail of devastation. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Riot leaves trail of devastation 26/11/17 - Saturday evening's fresh riots started following a demonstration outside the Courts of Justice targeting slavery in Libya. A small group of protesters moved on from the demo and headed for the upmarket Louizalaan where they left a trail of devastation.
- Tango virus has Flanders in its grip 25/11/17 - Argentinian couple Monik and Dante are touring Flanders with Aires de tango, an exciting performance in which they combine their own dancing with on screen projections. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Tango virus has Flanders in its grip 25/11/17 - Argentinian couple Monik and Dante are touring Flanders with Aires de tango, an exciting performance in which they combine their own dancing with on screen projections.
- Ousted Catalan PM unveils candidates in Belgium Carles Puigdemont, the deposed Catalan prime minister, has unveiled his party’s list of candidates for the forthcoming regional elections in Catalonia. Mr Puigdemont fled to Belgium after Spain’s central government decided to prosecute him. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Ousted Catalan PM unveils candidates in Belgium Carles Puigdemont, the deposed Catalan prime minister, has unveiled his party’s list of candidates for the forthcoming regional elections in Catalonia. Mr Puigdemont fled to Belgium after Spain’s central government decided to prosecute him.
- Only one nuclear reactor offline this winter There has been a restart at the Tihange1 nuclear power reactor. Now that the reactor has been reconnected to the electricity network six of Belgium’s seven reactors are up and running. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Only one nuclear reactor offline this winter There has been a restart at the Tihange1 nuclear power reactor. Now that the reactor has been reconnected to the electricity network six of Belgium’s seven reactors are up and running.