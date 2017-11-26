VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Riot leaves trail of devastation

26/11/17 - Saturday evening's fresh riots started following a demonstration outside the Courts of Justice targeting slavery in Libya. A small group of protesters moved on from the demo and headed for the upmarket Louizalaan where they left a trail of devastation. Brussels police are urging members of the public to come forward with any pictures they may have taken. Police hope this will help them to identify the culprits and bring them to justice.

