Ousted Catalan PM unveils candidates in Belgium

Carles Puigdemont, the deposed Catalan prime minister, has unveiled his party’s list of candidates for the forthcoming regional elections in Catalonia. Mr Puigdemont fled to Belgium after Spain’s central government decided to prosecute him.

This week's video news Sat 25/11/2017 - 15:39
