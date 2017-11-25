VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Only one nuclear reactor offline this winter

There has been a restart at the Tihange1 nuclear power reactor. Now that the reactor has been reconnected to the electricity network six of Belgium’s seven reactors are up and running.

This week's video news Sat 25/11/2017 - 15:37
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >