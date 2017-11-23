VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
SHOULD PARENTS WORRY ABOUT CONCENTRATION SCHOOLS?
Parents are often concerned about the quality of education that their child receives.
An on-going debate has been the impact of concentration schools on their results.
Fans of Flanders talked to Griet Vanwynsberghe about her findings on this subject.
This week's video news Thu 23/11/2017 - 14:21
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Belgium targets booking.com 23/11/17 - Belgium is to legislate to ensure that hotels can offer the lowest rates on their own website. The law is needed to ensure that travel websites like booking.com can’t insist their website has to offer the lowest rate. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Belgium targets booking.com 23/11/17 - Belgium is to legislate to ensure that hotels can offer the lowest rates on their own website. The law is needed to ensure that travel websites like booking.com can’t insist their website has to offer the lowest rate.
- SHOULD PARENTS WORRY ABOUT CONCENTRATION SCHOOLS? Parents are often concerned about the quality of education that their child receives. An on-going debate has been the impact of concentration schools on their results. Fans of Flanders talked to Griet Vanwynsberghe about her findings on this subject. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? SHOULD PARENTS WORRY ABOUT CONCENTRATION SCHOOLS? Parents are often concerned about the quality of education that their child receives. An on-going debate has been the impact of concentration schools on their results. Fans of Flanders talked to Griet Vanwynsberghe about her findings on this subject.
- EU slams Belgian budget 22/11/17 - The European commission has voiced grave concerns about Belgium's national debt. Belgian finance minister Van Overtveldt concedes that government is the problem. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? EU slams Belgian budget 22/11/17 - The European commission has voiced grave concerns about Belgium's national debt. Belgian finance minister Van Overtveldt concedes that government is the problem.
- Cocktail of measures cuts spread of HIV 22/11/17 - Higher awareness, the handing out of condoms and lube as well as preventative drugs are helping to lower the number of people who each year hear they have contracted HIV. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Cocktail of measures cuts spread of HIV 22/11/17 - Higher awareness, the handing out of condoms and lube as well as preventative drugs are helping to lower the number of people who each year hear they have contracted HIV.
- Silicon hell on Antwerp orbital 22/11/17 - Traffic on the Antwerp orbital ring road ground to a halt on Wednesday morning after a lorry lost its load of silicon on Tuesday night. Road maintenance services struggled to clear the mess that had partly seeped into the road surface. Several methods of getting rid of the silicon had to be tried out before any headway could be made. During the evening rush hour two lanes remain closed. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Silicon hell on Antwerp orbital 22/11/17 - Traffic on the Antwerp orbital ring road ground to a halt on Wednesday morning after a lorry lost its load of silicon on Tuesday night. Road maintenance services struggled to clear the mess that had partly seeped into the road surface. Several methods of getting rid of the silicon had to be tried out before any headway could be made. During the evening rush hour two lanes remain closed.