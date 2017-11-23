VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

SHOULD PARENTS WORRY ABOUT CONCENTRATION SCHOOLS?

Parents are often concerned about the quality of education that their child receives.
An on-going debate has been the impact of concentration schools on their results.
Fans of Flanders talked to Griet Vanwynsberghe about her findings on this subject.

This week's video news Thu 23/11/2017 - 14:21
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >