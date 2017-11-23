SHOULD PARENTS WORRY ABOUT CONCENTRATION SCHOOLS?

Belgium targets booking.com

23/11/17 - Belgium is to legislate to ensure that hotels can offer the lowest rates on their own website. The law is needed to ensure that travel websites like booking.com can’t insist their website has to offer the lowest rate.

