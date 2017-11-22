EU slams Belgian budget

Silicon hell on Antwerp orbital

22/11/17 - Traffic on the Antwerp orbital ring road ground to a halt on Wednesday morning after a lorry lost its load of silicon on Tuesday night. Road maintenance services struggled to clear the mess that had partly seeped into the road surface. Several methods of getting rid of the silicon had to be tried out before any headway could be made. During the evening rush hour two lanes remain closed.

