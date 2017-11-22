VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Silicon hell on Antwerp orbital
22/11/17 - Traffic on the Antwerp orbital ring road ground to a halt on Wednesday morning after a lorry lost its load of silicon on Tuesday night. Road maintenance services struggled to clear the mess that had partly seeped into the road surface. Several methods of getting rid of the silicon had to be tried out before any headway could be made. The impact on the evening rush hour remains unclear
This week's video news Wed 22/11/2017 - 11:07
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Silicon hell on Antwerp orbital 22/11/17 - Traffic on the Antwerp orbital ring road ground to a halt on Wednesday morning after a lorry lost its load of silicon on Tuesday night. Road maintenance services struggled to clear the mess that had partly seeped into the road surface. Several methods of getting rid of the silicon had to be tried out before any headway could be made. The impact on the evening rush hour remains unclear VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Silicon hell on Antwerp orbital 22/11/17 - Traffic on the Antwerp orbital ring road ground to a halt on Wednesday morning after a lorry lost its load of silicon on Tuesday night. Road maintenance services struggled to clear the mess that had partly seeped into the road surface. Several methods of getting rid of the silicon had to be tried out before any headway could be made. The impact on the evening rush hour remains unclear
- Transport unions protest at border French and Belgian transport union took action at one of the busiest border crossing between our two countries on Tuesday morning. All the truck that wanted tot he cross the border into France via the E17 at Rekkem in West Flanders were held up. The action was intended to highlight the issue of social dumping that is particularly prevalent in the transport industry. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Transport unions protest at border French and Belgian transport union took action at one of the busiest border crossing between our two countries on Tuesday morning. All the truck that wanted tot he cross the border into France via the E17 at Rekkem in West Flanders were held up. The action was intended to highlight the issue of social dumping that is particularly prevalent in the transport industry.
- An “angel” from Brussels on the catwalk The Victoria’s Secret models took to the catwalk in the Chinese city of Shanghai on Monday in what was the largest lingerie show in the world. Among those taking part was the Belgian modal Leila Nda. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? An “angel” from Brussels on the catwalk The Victoria’s Secret models took to the catwalk in the Chinese city of Shanghai on Monday in what was the largest lingerie show in the world. Among those taking part was the Belgian modal Leila Nda.
- See how the Christmas tree was put up on Brussels’ main square. Despite us only being half was through November, Brussels no has a Christmas tree standing on its town hall square, de Grote Markt. The tree was felled on Thursday near to the German-speaking town of Eupen (Liège province). Here you can see how it was unloaded and put up 135 kilometres to the west in Brussels. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? See how the Christmas tree was put up on Brussels’ main square. Despite us only being half was through November, Brussels no has a Christmas tree standing on its town hall square, de Grote Markt. The tree was felled on Thursday near to the German-speaking town of Eupen (Liège province). Here you can see how it was unloaded and put up 135 kilometres to the west in Brussels.
- Diabetes: prevention is better than cure The well-known British television presenter Michael Mosley was a guest in VRT television news chat show Van Gils and Gasten on Thursday evening. The man behind the 5:2 diet came to the VRT to tell a Flemish audience how to prevent and even cure diabetes. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Diabetes: prevention is better than cure The well-known British television presenter Michael Mosley was a guest in VRT television news chat show Van Gils and Gasten on Thursday evening. The man behind the 5:2 diet came to the VRT to tell a Flemish audience how to prevent and even cure diabetes.