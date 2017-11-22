Transport unions protest at border

French and Belgian transport union took action at one of the busiest border crossing between our two countries on Tuesday morning. All the truck that wanted tot he cross the border into France via the E17 at Rekkem in West Flanders were held up. The action was intended to highlight the issue of social dumping that is particularly prevalent in the transport industry.

