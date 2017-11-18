VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Diabetes: prevention is better than cure
The well-known British television presenter Michael Mosley was a guest in VRT television news chat show Van Gils and Gasten on Thursday evening. The man behind the 5:2 diet came to the VRT to tell a Flemish audience how to prevent and even cure diabetes.
This week's video news Fri 17/11/2017 - 16:30
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Diabetes: prevention is better than cure The well-known British television presenter Michael Mosley was a guest in VRT television news chat show Van Gils and Gasten on Thursday evening. The man behind the 5:2 diet came to the VRT to tell a Flemish audience how to prevent and even cure diabetes. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Diabetes: prevention is better than cure The well-known British television presenter Michael Mosley was a guest in VRT television news chat show Van Gils and Gasten on Thursday evening. The man behind the 5:2 diet came to the VRT to tell a Flemish audience how to prevent and even cure diabetes.
- See how the Christmas tree was put up on Brussels’ main square. Despite us only being half was through November, Brussels no has a Christmas tree standing on its town hall square, de Grote Markt. The tree was felled on Thursday near to the German-speaking town of Eupen (Liège province). Here you can see how it was unloaded and put up 135 kilometres to the west in Brussels. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? See how the Christmas tree was put up on Brussels’ main square. Despite us only being half was through November, Brussels no has a Christmas tree standing on its town hall square, de Grote Markt. The tree was felled on Thursday near to the German-speaking town of Eupen (Liège province). Here you can see how it was unloaded and put up 135 kilometres to the west in Brussels.
- Delphine Boël's “Obsessed With Love” hits Antwerp 16/11/17 – “Obsessed With Love” is the title of Delphine Boël’s new show that opens at the WM Gallery in Antwerp on 18 November. In conversation with Lieven Van Gils the artist who claims to be King Albert’s daughter out-of-wedlock insists she is now searching for love and beauty. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Delphine Boël's “Obsessed With Love” hits Antwerp 16/11/17 – “Obsessed With Love” is the title of Delphine Boël’s new show that opens at the WM Gallery in Antwerp on 18 November. In conversation with Lieven Van Gils the artist who claims to be King Albert’s daughter out-of-wedlock insists she is now searching for love and beauty.
- The Brussels Christmas tree is on its way! 16/11/17 – The Christmas tree bound for the Brussels market square was felled in the Ost-Hertogenwald outside Eupen on Thursday. The tree is expected to arrive in the capital on Friday well ahead of Christmas. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? The Brussels Christmas tree is on its way! 16/11/17 – The Christmas tree bound for the Brussels market square was felled in the Ost-Hertogenwald outside Eupen on Thursday. The tree is expected to arrive in the capital on Friday well ahead of Christmas.
- Vargasss92’s appeal unwittingly leads to new Brussels riot 16/11/17 - A misguided attempt to bring people together in central Brussels only days after a mass riot triggered fresh rioting on Wednesday night. French internet personality Vargasss92 had invited people to join him on the Muntplein, but ended up in police custody triggering a riot! VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Vargasss92’s appeal unwittingly leads to new Brussels riot 16/11/17 - A misguided attempt to bring people together in central Brussels only days after a mass riot triggered fresh rioting on Wednesday night. French internet personality Vargasss92 had invited people to join him on the Muntplein, but ended up in police custody triggering a riot!