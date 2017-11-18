See how the Christmas tree was put up on Brussels’ main square.

Diabetes: prevention is better than cure

The well-known British television presenter Michael Mosley was a guest in VRT television news chat show Van Gils and Gasten on Thursday evening. The man behind the 5:2 diet came to the VRT to tell a Flemish audience how to prevent and even cure diabetes.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Diabetes: prevention is better than cure

The well-known British television presenter Michael Mosley was a guest in VRT television news chat show Van Gils and Gasten on Thursday evening. The man behind the 5:2 diet came to the VRT to tell a Flemish audience how to prevent and even cure diabetes.