VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

See how the Christmas tree was put up on Brussels’ main square.

Despite us only being half was through November, Brussels no has a Christmas tree standing on its town hall square, de Grote Markt. The tree was felled on Thursday near to the German-speaking town of Eupen (Liège province). Here you can see how it was unloaded and put up 135 kilometres to the west in Brussels.

This week's video news Fri 17/11/2017 - 16:21
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >