VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
The Brussels Christmas tree is on its way!
16/11/17 – The Christmas tree bound for the Brussels market square was felled in the Ost-Hertogenwald outside Eupen on Thursday. The tree is expected to arrive in the capital on Friday well ahead of Christmas.
This week's video news Thu 16/11/2017 - 16:03
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Delphine Boël's “Obsessed With Love” hits Antwerp 16/11/17 – “Obsessed With Love” is the title of Delphine Boël’s new show that opens at the WM Gallery in Antwerp on 18 November. In conversation with Lieven Van Gils the artist who claims to be King Albert’s daughter out-of-wedlock insists she is now searching for love and beauty. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Delphine Boël's “Obsessed With Love” hits Antwerp 16/11/17 – “Obsessed With Love” is the title of Delphine Boël’s new show that opens at the WM Gallery in Antwerp on 18 November. In conversation with Lieven Van Gils the artist who claims to be King Albert’s daughter out-of-wedlock insists she is now searching for love and beauty.
- The Brussels Christmas tree is on its way! 16/11/17 – The Christmas tree bound for the Brussels market square was felled in the Ost-Hertogenwald outside Eupen on Thursday. The tree is expected to arrive in the capital on Friday well ahead of Christmas. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? The Brussels Christmas tree is on its way! 16/11/17 – The Christmas tree bound for the Brussels market square was felled in the Ost-Hertogenwald outside Eupen on Thursday. The tree is expected to arrive in the capital on Friday well ahead of Christmas.
- Vargasss92’s appeal unwittingly leads to new Brussels riot 16/11/17 - A misguided attempt to bring people together in central Brussels only days after a mass riot triggered fresh rioting on Wednesday night. French internet personality Vargasss92 had invited people to join him on the Muntplein, but ended up in police custody triggering a riot! VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Vargasss92’s appeal unwittingly leads to new Brussels riot 16/11/17 - A misguided attempt to bring people together in central Brussels only days after a mass riot triggered fresh rioting on Wednesday night. French internet personality Vargasss92 had invited people to join him on the Muntplein, but ended up in police custody triggering a riot!
- WHO ARE DE KREUNERS? The Flemish band 'De Kreuners' just announced their comeback tour and a few days later the first concerts are already sold out! Fans of Flanders visited radio presenter and musician Jan Hautekiet to talk about this fun bunch and their place in Flemish musical history. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? WHO ARE DE KREUNERS? The Flemish band 'De Kreuners' just announced their comeback tour and a few days later the first concerts are already sold out! Fans of Flanders visited radio presenter and musician Jan Hautekiet to talk about this fun bunch and their place in Flemish musical history.
- Ghost driver triggers devastation on E40 16/11/17 - One person is dead and three others are injured after a serious accident on the E40 between Ghent and Brussels early this morning. A ghost driver triggered the accident in which four vehicles were involved. The E40 had to be completely closed at 4:30 this morning and remained so for many hours triggering major traffic chaos as commuters were forced onto secondary roads in their bid to make it into work in Brussels. The ghost driver, a 21-year-old woman, was killed in the accident. One person was badly injured. Two others sustained lighter injuries. It took until after 9AM for the motorway to be cleared and reopened. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Ghost driver triggers devastation on E40 16/11/17 - One person is dead and three others are injured after a serious accident on the E40 between Ghent and Brussels early this morning. A ghost driver triggered the accident in which four vehicles were involved. The E40 had to be completely closed at 4:30 this morning and remained so for many hours triggering major traffic chaos as commuters were forced onto secondary roads in their bid to make it into work in Brussels. The ghost driver, a 21-year-old woman, was killed in the accident. One person was badly injured. Two others sustained lighter injuries. It took until after 9AM for the motorway to be cleared and reopened.