The Brussels Christmas tree is on its way!

Ghost driver triggers devastation on E40

16/11/17 - One person is dead and three others are injured after a serious accident on the E40 between Ghent and Brussels early this morning. A ghost driver triggered the accident in which four vehicles were involved. The E40 had to be completely closed at 4:30 this morning and remained so for many hours triggering major traffic chaos as commuters were forced onto secondary roads in their bid to make it into work in Brussels. The ghost driver, a 21-year-old woman, was killed in the accident. One person was badly injured. Two others sustained lighter injuries. It took until after 9AM for the motorway to be cleared and reopened.

