Vargasss92’s appeal unwittingly leads to new Brussels riot

16/11/17 - A misguided attempt to bring people together in central Brussels only days after a mass riot triggered fresh rioting on Wednesday night. French internet personality Vargasss92 had invited people to join him on the Muntplein, but ended up in police custody triggering a riot!

This week's video news Thu 16/11/2017 - 15:14
