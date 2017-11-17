VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
WHO ARE DE KREUNERS?

The Flemish band 'De Kreuners' just announced their comeback tour and a few days later the first concerts are already sold out! Fans of Flanders visited radio presenter and musician Jan Hautekiet to talk about this fun bunch and their place in Flemish musical history.


 

