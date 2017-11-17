VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Furious Pole walks out on Mr Verhofstadt

16/11/17 - Former Belgian Premier Guy Verhofstadt was in action defending liberal values in the European Parliament on Wednesday. His words led to a furious clash with the Polish conservative Ryszard Legutko, who marched out of the session leading Mr Verhofstadt to question whether the Pole could handle the truth.

