Snot! Should I visit my doctor?
15/11/17 – More and more people are coming down with a nasty cold. VRT News provides a handy colour guide to snot that will help you to decide whether you should bother to visit your G.P.!
This week's video news Wed 15/11/2017 - 15:31
Snot! Should I visit my doctor? 15/11/17 – More and more people are coming down with a nasty cold. VRT News provides a handy colour guide to snot that will help you to decide whether you should bother to visit your G.P.!
It's the 'King's Day' holiday 15/11/17 - Today is King's Day, a special day to commemorate the King of the Belgians. The date coincides with the feast day of the saints Leopold and Albert, the names of several Kings of the Belgians. On the occasion of King's Day a Te Deum is celebrated at Brussels Cathedral.
New images of Saturday's riot in Brussels New images have emerged of Saturday evening's riot that followed Morocco's successful qualification for next year's football World Cup.
"It degenerated into outright war" 13/11/17 - Downtown Brussels was the scene of intense rioting on Saturday night when Morocco soccer fans waged a pitched battle with police. Carlo Medo of the police union NSPV calls for police numbers to be increased and for a merger of Brussels police districts to be considered.
Pictures of rioting flood in to police 13/11/17 - Some 160 people have contacted the police to offer tips or pictures following the Brussels riots on Saturday evening after Morocco qualified for the World Cup. Police requested the images in a bid to identify the perpetrators: so far nobody has been detained.