VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

It’s the ‘King’s Day’ holiday

15/11/17 - Today is King’s Day, a special day to commemorate the King of the Belgians. The date coincides with the feast day of the saints Leopold and Albert, the names of several Kings of the Belgians. On the occasion of King’s Day a Te Deum is celebrated at Brussels Cathedral.

This week's video news Wed 15/11/2017 - 15:31
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >