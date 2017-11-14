VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
New images of Saturday’s riot in Brussels
New images have emerged of Saturday evening’s riot that followed Morocco’s successful qualification for next year’s football World Cup.
New images have emerged of Saturday evening's riot that followed Morocco's successful qualification for next year's football World Cup.
"It degenerated into outright war" 13/11/17 - Downtown Brussels was the scene of intense rioting on Saturday night when Morocco soccer fans waged a pitched battle with police. Carlo Medo of the police union NSPV calls for police numbers to be increased and for a merger of Brussels police districts to be considered.
Pictures of rioting flood in to police 13/11/17 - Some 160 people have contacted the police to offer tips or pictures following the Brussels riots on Saturday evening after Morocco qualified for the World Cup. Police requested the images in a bid to identify the perpetrators: so far nobody has been detained.
First snow of the season in the Ardennes Like it or loath it, you still have to live with it: snow. The first snow of the season in Belgium has fallen in the Ardennes. However, as things stands it doesn't look like there will be any snow in Flanders over the few days. Nevertheless, it might not be a bad idea to check your winter tyres if you are a motorist because you never know.
Social media images of Saturday evening's violence A number of films of Saturday evening's riot involving supporters of the Moroccan national football team have been published on social media. The footage show the intensity and wantonness of the destruction when something that should have been an outpouring of joy turned sour.