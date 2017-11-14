New images of Saturday’s riot in Brussels

First snow of the season in the Ardennes

Like it or loath it, you still have to live with it: snow. The first snow of the season in Belgium has fallen in the Ardennes. However, as things stands it doesn’t look like there will be any snow in Flanders over the few days. Nevertheless, it might not be a bad idea to check your winter tyres if you are a motorist because you never know.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

First snow of the season in the Ardennes

Like it or loath it, you still have to live with it: snow. The first snow of the season in Belgium has fallen in the Ardennes. However, as things stands it doesn’t look like there will be any snow in Flanders over the few days. Nevertheless, it might not be a bad idea to check your winter tyres if you are a motorist because you never know.