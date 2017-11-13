VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Pictures of rioting flood in to police

13/11/17 - Some 160 people have contacted the police to offer tips or pictures following the Brussels riots on Saturday evening after Morocco qualified for the World Cup. Police requested the images in a bid to identify the perpetrators: so far nobody has been detained.

This week's video news Mon 13/11/2017 - 15:32
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >